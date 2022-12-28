 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donald L. Thrush

  0
November 12, 1943- December 24, 2022

Donald L. Thrush, age 79 passed away on December 24, 2022

A Celebration of Life Service in Honor of Donald will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM with a Visitation for Family and Friends held 30 minutes prior to the service at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA. 17013. A Burial will be held immediately following the services at Westminster Memorial Gardens in Carlisle, PA.

Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA. 17013. You can sign the Guestbook and read the full obituary at www.HoffmanFH,com

