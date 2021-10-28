Donald L. Halter, age 90 of Walnut Bottom, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a dairy farmer all his life and worked with his father on the farm. He was a member of the Ridge Church of the Brethren in Shippensburg, loved going to gospel concerts and going to fairs especially the Shippensburg Fair. He is survived by his daughter Barbara L. (Lloyd) Jones of Carlisle, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Isabelle G. Halter in 2017, son Donald L. Halter Jr. and daughter Judy L. Horn and her husband Gary W. Horn. Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Dugan Funeral Home , 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg with Pastor Leon Davis officiating. A viewing will be held on Monday from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.DuganFH.com