Donald L. Bender

Don was a retired Master Sergeant in the U.S. Army and a proud Vietnam Veteran. For many years, he delivered lectures on the Vietnam War to local high school students and led Post 26 of the Veterans of the Vietnam War club in Carlisle. He was named Veteran of the Year by the Veterans of the Vietnam War, Inc. at its National Convention in 1992. Don was a talented woodworker and craftsman and continued using those skills on perpetual, some might say unnecessary, home improvement projects at his house in Carlisle well into his senior years. A longtime Carlisle resident, Don was born in Lancaster County in 1939, lived in numerous countries around the world during his time in the military, and made an impact wherever he went.