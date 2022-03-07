Donald L. Bender passed away on March 4, 2022, at the age of 82 with his wife of nearly three decades, Helen Y. Bender, and several of his children at his side.
Don was a retired Master Sergeant in the U.S. Army and a proud Vietnam Veteran. For many years, he delivered lectures on the Vietnam War to local high school students and led Post 26 of the Veterans of the Vietnam War club in Carlisle. He was named Veteran of the Year by the Veterans of the Vietnam War, Inc. at its National Convention in 1992. Don was a talented woodworker and craftsman and continued using those skills on perpetual, some might say unnecessary, home improvement projects at his house in Carlisle well into his senior years. A longtime Carlisle resident, Don was born in Lancaster County in 1939, lived in numerous countries around the world during his time in the military, and made an impact wherever he went.
He is survived by a large extended family, including his wife Helen, six children, two stepchildren, a niece, a brother and nephews, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many friends he considered family.
In accordance with Don's wishes, no service is planned at this time. His interment will be scheduled at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.