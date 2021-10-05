Donald L. Baker, 78, of Carlilse passed away Sunday October 3, 2021 in UPMC Carlisle.

He was born December 20, 1942 in Newville a son of the late Dean M. and Emma Mae Negley Baker.

Mr. Baker is survived by his wife Judy M. Lehman Baker.

He had proudly served in the United States Marine Corp., retired from Amp Inc., was a member of the Big Spring Lodge #361 F&AM, the Marine Corp. League, the Carlisle VFW, and Friendship Hose Co #1 Newville.

In addition to his wife he is survived by one son Michael D. Baker and his wife Jennifer, two grandsons Kyle D. Baker, and Aidan M. Baker, two step-grandchildren Ethan Stewart and Isabelle Stewart; one sister Nancy C. Baker, and one brother Galen E. Baker and his wife Ruby.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Michelle L. Baker, and a brother Robert E. Baker Sr.

At Don's request, there will not be any services.