× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald K. "Don" Heishman, 87, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at UPMC Carlisle.

Per Don's request, there will be no service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Don's memory to Carlisle Sports Assoc. In Care of Treasurer, 1097 Longs Gap Road Carlisle, PA 17013.

To read the full obituary or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.