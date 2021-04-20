Donald John Bowers passed away on April 12, 2021 at the age of 50, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Don was born on March 13, 1971 in Carlisle, PA and received his BFA from Kutztown University. Don turned his passion for photography into a successful career as a freelance commercial photographer in New York City.

Don loved people, and his genuine personality and inquisitive nature put everyone at ease and made them feel special. He was loving, hilarious, passionate, and endlessly creative. His determination and strength throughout his fight with cancer were fueled by his love for his family. He will forever be alive in their hearts, and of course in his photography.

Don was preceded in death by his father, George Bowers. He is survived by his wife Robin, son Ethan, mother Pat, brothers George (Michele) and Patrick (Sara), and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

There will be no service and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society (132 W 32nd St, New York, NY 10001).