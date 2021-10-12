Donald J. Steinour

Donald J. "Steiny" Steinour, 81, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021, at UPMC Harrisburg. He was born April 23, 1940, in Carlisle, PA.

Don graduated with the class of 1958 from Boiling Springs, High School and lettered in football, basketball, and baseball. He was a United States Army veteran, having served in Korea from 1963-1965.

Don worked for AMP for 35+ years, retiring in 1989 and was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church in Carlisle where he was an usher for many years. He loved spending winters in Ocala, FL, volunteering at Advent Health Hospital in Ocala, playing golf, tending to his garden and those of his neighbors. Don was also an avid hunter and especially enjoyed taking his antique 1955 Ford Crown Victoria to car shows.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Alice Jane (Wise) Steinour; niece Ketha (Paul) Ranck and their children Erica and Tony; brother-in-law Donald Gentile; sisters-in-law Corrine Myers, Lois Ann Slusser and Betsy Swearingen; nephews Travis Myers, Jeffrey (Barb) Kuhn, Doug (Lori) Kuhn, William (Dawn) Slusser, Mike Slusser and their families. Don was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Rhoda Myers; sister Norma Gentile; brother Richard Myers, Jr. and brothers-in-law Dan Swearingen and Richard Slusser.