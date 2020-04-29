Donald H. Rose

Don graduated from Tarentum High School in 1951, and married his high school sweetheart, Frances G. Rose, in 1952, who passed away in December of 2013, having shared 61 years of marriage together. Don enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in February of 1953. He trained at Parris Island in South Carolina, and served aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Randolph, in Cuba and in the Mediterranean during the Korean War. Don won the silver badge of Marine marksman for his accuracy when firing the Garand. Don was a lifetime Pittsburgh fan and loved watching the Steelers, Pirates, Penguins, and Pitt. Don often said, "You can take the boy out of Pittsburgh, but you can't take Pittsburgh out of the boy." Don worked as an accountant for PPG Industries for 26 years and retired in 1991. Don coached for North Middleton Little League Baseball and Carlisle Midget Football. In addition to sports, Don enjoyed golfing, reading, and spending time with his family and friends. He dearly loved his family, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.