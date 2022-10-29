Donald H. Hurley

Donald worked for Fred Hurley Amusements and the Blosser family. He was a member of the VFW Post 477 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1299. Donald enjoyed sports, especially the San Francisco 49ers and traveling.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Betty A. (Smeigh) Hurley; children Tammy Anderson and her husband Roy of Orbisonia, PA, Dawn Freeman and her husband Dr. James Freeman of Chambersburg, PA, Connie Johnson Shearer and her husband Bill Shearer of Carlisle, PA, Joe Smotherman of Carlisle, PA, Mike Smotherman of Palmyra, PA and Pat Smotherman and his wife Barbie of Palmyra, PA. Donald is also survived by grandchildren Jason, Hunter, Reanna, Jordana, Brielle, Casen, Jaime, Mike, Cutter and Tyler; brother Denny Hurley of Carlisle, PA and sister Deb Wilson of Carlisle, PA. In addition to his late parents, Donald was preceded in death by brothers John and Dick Hurley and grandchildren Matthew Anderson, Brooke Russell, and Tara Smotherman.