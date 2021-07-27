Donald F. Jumper, 82, of Newville passed away peacefully Sunday July 25, 2021 in UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle, with his son by his side.

He was born October 18, 1938 in Carlisle a son of Rolland M. and Erma F. Hair Jumper.

Don is survived by his wife Dianna K. Burkholder Jumper.

He was a farmer at heart, but had retired as a carpenter after 40 pus years at McCoy Brother Construction.

He was a member of the Newville Church of the Brethren, the Sinnamahoning Sports Club, William's Grove Association, Brooks Run Hunting Club.

Don was a people person who was a friend to everyone, he never met a stranger. He dearly loved his family, and was a farm boy who loved his Farmall M Tractor which he drove for his pappy when he was six.

In addition to his wife he is survived by one daughter Danette S. Barrick and her husband Randy, one son Darrin G. Jumper and his wife Jeneene; four grandchildren Jennifer Saylor and her husband Shawn, Ted Barrick and his wife Felicia, Travis Jumper and his wife Becky, and Brock Jumper; 8 great-grandchildren, and one brother Robert L. Jumper and his wife Gloria.