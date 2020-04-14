Donald Eugene Neff

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Donald E. Neff, 82, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 in Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital. Born July 1, 1937 to the late Elmer B. and Dorothy (Franklin) Neff, he is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sondra (Taylor) Neff of Gardners, PA.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Rd. Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family and a complete obituary.