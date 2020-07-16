× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Englander, 96, passed peacefully on July 12th, 2020. He was born November 26th, 1923 to Leo and Betty Englander. He was preceded in death by a sister, Marion Weimer. Donald was a graduate of Carlisle High School, attended Mercersburg Academy, and graduated from Dickinson College.

During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army with the 36th Infantry Division in Europe and a contingent of the Rome Area Command.

He was a campaign director and consultant in professional fundraising for several national firms. After retirement, he and his wife enjoyed ownership of a "Mr. Frosty" ice cream truck.

Donald was an original member of the Carlisle Players, an avid sports enthusiast, and loved his music and keyboard.

He is survived by his wife Lorraine Englander, two daughters, Karen Cook (Bob) and Kimberly Englander, a son, Britton Englander, and a granddaughter, Dr. Britney Wardecker.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

