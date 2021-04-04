DONALD E. SPAHR

Donald Edward Spahr went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Donald was born on May 15, 1940, a son of the late Melvin and Myrhlle (Baum) Spahr and was married to Joanne (Paukner) Spahr.

Donald graduated from Cumberland Valley High School. He attended the University of Tennessee for his Real Estate License and graduated from the Baltimore MD Insurance School and Carlisle Commercial College. He retired from the Mechanicsburg Naval Supply Depot as an Inventory Manager with 37 years of service.

He was a member of St. Matthias Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carlisle Springs, the North Middleton Senior Citizens Club, the Harrisburg Barbershoppers (SPEBSQSA), member and finance manager for the MORA club, veteran of the Army National Guard, and lifetime member of the Gobin Guard. Donald was also an Eagle Scout receiving the God & Country Award and enjoyed membership in the Harrisburg YMCA Judo Team. In retirement he enjoyed playing the piano and camping with family and friends.

Donald is survived by his wife: Joanne (Paukner) Spahr; son: Michael Spahr; sister: Treva Myers; and daughter in law Amanda Spahr and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by son David Spahr in 2015.