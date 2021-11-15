Donald E. Harbold

Donald Ervin Harbold, age 87, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at West Shore Hospital. Born September 17, 1934 in Latimer, PA, he was the son of the late Mable O. Guise and Ervin L. Harbold. He was also preceded in death by his step-mother, Nellie.

Don worked as a dock supervisor for multiple dairies over his 45-year career, and ultimately retired from Wengert's Dairy. Don was a U.S. Army veteran and was a great baseball player in his younger years. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid hunter who especially enjoyed outings with his nephews. He was a member of Trindle Spring Lutheran Church.

Surviving is his loving wife of 66 years, Patricia A. (Sterner) Harbold; his daughter, Traci A. (Harbold) Rate and husband Richard; his grandchildren, Hans and Anna; his step-grandchildren, Ryan, Kevin, Kyle, and Emily; his step-great-grandchildren, Madison, Mackenzie, Vivian, and Owen; and his siblings, Joan, Esther, Stephen, Thomas, Susan, Margaret, and Randall. Don was preceded in death by four siblings, Walter, Jean, Robert, and Charlotte.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 20 at Trindle Spring Lutheran Church, 14 State Road, Mechanicsburg. Burial will take place in Trindle Spring Cemetery. There will be a viewing from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Friday, November 19 at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 Arlington Avenue, Suite 134A, Harrisburg, PA 17109 or to Trindle Spring Lutheran Church, 14 State Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.

