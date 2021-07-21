Donald E. Cramer, age 82, of Carlisle, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021 at Forest Park Nursing Home in Carlisle. He was born Tuesday, September 13, 1938 in Mechanicsburg, the son of the late Leonard H. Sr. and Beulah (Kepner) Cramer.

Donald was formerly employed by the Carlisle Hospital for many years. He also had worked at the Salvation Army and the Harvon Motel. In his younger years he enjoyed playing baseball.

He was preceded in death by his wife Chloe Cramer. He is survived by three children, Mark Cramer, Brenda Mieth, Donald E. Cramer, Jr.; several grandchildren; brother, Edward L. Cramer of Carlisle; daughter-in-law, Mary E. Cramer of Mechanicsburg and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Leonard H. Cramer, Jr.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main Street, Bendersville. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, July 23 at Dugan Funeral Home with Major Tammy J. Hench officiating. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 10:00AM until time of services. Friends may express condolences at DuganFH.com.