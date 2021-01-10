Donald A. Richmond, 79, of Carlisle, ascended to Heaven on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Fox Subacute Nursing Home in Mechanicsburg.

He was born May 20, 1941 in Richmond, VA to the late Calvin and Rosalee (Blackburn) Richmond.

Don honorably served his country in the US Air Force for 20 years. After retiring from his career in the Air Force, he worked for the PA Department of State until he also retired there. Donald loved animals, enjoyed reading, studying history, and fishing. He also enjoyed collecting coins and jewelry and loved sports, especially watching football.

Donald is a true inspiration to all who knew him. His family will cherish the times they have had with him and will miss him deeply.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Ruthanna Richmond of Carlisle; three children, Lisa (husband Todd) Burnham of Mechanicsburg, Virginia Richmond of Boston, MA, and Donald Richmond of Camp Hill; seven grandchildren, Edward Richmond of Altoona, Kiana Richmond of New York, Shayla, Jasmine, Jade, Shayna, and Bridget Burnham all of Mechanicsburg; and son-in-law, Edward Annack of Altoona. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Julie Richmond.