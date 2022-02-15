Donald A. "DJ" Gries, Jr., 38, of Shippensburg, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 7, 2022, in Chambersburg.

He was born November 14, 1983, in Camp Hill to Donald A. Gries, Sr. and Sharon E. (Jones) DeVore.

DJ was a 2002 graduate of Big Spring High School and later attended Pittsburg School of Aeronautics (PIA). He worked as a contractor and was skilled in many of the trades, but his real gift was flooring.

He is survived by his loving wife of eleven years, Krystal N. Gries of Shippensburg; his mother, Sharon E. (husband James H.) DeVore of Newville; his father, Donald A. Gries Sr. (companion Kathy Malony) of Mechanicsburg; four siblings, David E. (wife Tamika) Rhoads of Pottstown, Julie L. Gries (companion Bob Whitmer) of Shippensburg, Tony L. (wife Christina) Bowne of South Carolina, and Jenna L. (wife Heather) DeVore of Maine; his mother and father-in-law, Sheryl and Ron Wert of Shippensburg; and his beloved dogs, Jasmine and Angel. DJ was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George H. and Joyce E. Gries; and his maternal grandparents, Major Benjamin R. and Elizabeth F. Jones.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A viewing will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Best Friends Animal Society, http://support.bestfriends.org/goto/DJGRIES.

