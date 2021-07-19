Dona M. Sunday Heishman Capehart, 87, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Thornwald Home, Carlisle. She was born January 31, 1934, in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late Miles G. and Marie (James) Grove.

Dona graduated in the class of 1953 from Carlisle High School. She worked for the local telephone company, Carlisle Tire and Rubber and the Piezo Crystal Co. She was a member of Carlisle First Church of God where she was a part of the Jolly Old Timers. Dona was a life member of the Marine Corps League Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Red Hat Society and the Candy Cane Mailbox Bible Club Ministries

Dona is survived by her husband of 14 years Paul E. Capehart, two daughters, Terry Tidd of Carlisle and Linda (husband, Ronald) Cheskey also of Carlisle, one son Randy (wife, Angela) Heishman of Carlisle, two brothers, James Grove and Richard Grove, seven grandchildren, many great and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband Stanley E. Sunday and her second husband Truman L. “Tom” Heishman, one daughter Autumn Marie Sunday and one brother William Grove.

A viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Carlisle First Church of God, 705 Glendale St., Carlisle with Rev. Michael Poe and Rev. Walt Frankenberry officiant. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Dona may be made to her church or to the American Cancer Society. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.