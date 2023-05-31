Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dolores W. Sunday

October 17, 1927 - May 27, 2023

Dolores W. Sunday, 95, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at her home.

She was born October 17, 1927, in Carlisle to the late Charles A. "Coley" and Madeline (Davis) Wardecker. Dolores was the widow of Creeden E. Sunday who passed away in 2021 after they enjoyed 74 years of marriage.

Dolores was a 1945 graduate of Carlisle High School. She was the longtime owner of Sunday Well Drilling with her husband Creeden. Dolores formerly served as the secretary to the president of Dickinson College. She was a past president of both the New Kingstown Fire Company Auxiliary and the Womens Democratic Club of Carlisle. Dolores enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, reading, traveling, and drinking a cold glass of Coke.

She is survived by three sons, Craig E. (wife Joan) Sunday of Carlisle, Dennis C. (wife Dawn) Sunday of Landisburg, and Kirk D. Sunday of Carlisle; three grandchildren, Amber (husband Ryan) Clay of Mechanicsburg, Laura (husband Brian) Holton of Hershey, and Rachel Sunday of Landisburg; and five great-grandchildren, Levi and Phoenix Clay and Connor, Cody, and Julie Holton. In addition to her husband and her parents, Dolores was preceded death by a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Wallinder.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Dolores to New Kingstown Fire Company, 277 North Locust Point Road New Kingstown, PA 17072.

