Dolores J. Spangler, 92, of Carlisle, PA, formerly of Marysville, PA, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at Manor Care, Carlisle surrounded by her loving family. Dolores was born in Harrisburg, PA on May 5, 1929, the daughter of the late Edith (Kauffman) Haverstick and James Haverstick, Sr. She was a retired clerk for the United Telephone Company, Marysville, PA. Dolores was a graduate of Marysville High School, Class of 1947 and a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Carlisle and the Retired Eagles Activity Club. Dolores is survived by her husband of 73 years, Kenneth M. Spangler, a son, Donald E. Spangler, of Lewistown, a grandson, Timothy D. Spangler, of CA and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, James Haverstick, Jr. Funeral Services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in the Michael J. Shalonis Funeral Home, Marysville, with Pastor Titus Clark officiating. A viewing will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Perry Heights Cemetery, Marysville.