Dolores A. Loy

March 15, 1933- July 08, 2022

Dolores A. Loy age 89 passed away July 8, 2022 in Carlisle PA. She was born March 15, 1933 in Oakville, PA. daughter of Clarence and Mary (Shank) Heberlig.

Dolores worked as a teacher's aide in the Capitol Area Intermediate Unit before her retirement. She will be remembered fondly by her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who loved being with and taking care of her family.

Dolores is survived by her sons Dan Reid and his wife Debra of Carlisle, PA and Tim Reid and his wife Marjorie of Williston, FL. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Loy, her first husband D. Wayne Reid, 2 brothers Edgar and Jack Heberlig and her parents.

No services are planned, her burial will take place at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens in Carlisle, PA at a later date.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Chapel Pointe Benevolent Fund 770 S. Hanover Street Carlisle, PA 17013.

Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA 17013

You are invited to sign the guestbook for the family at HoffmanFH.com