Diane M. Lybrand, age 72, of Mount Holly Springs, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Fox Subacute at Mechanicsburg. She was born Friday, August 29, 1947 in Carlisle, the daughter of the late William and Chloe (Bowermaster) Goodyear.
Diane graduated from Carlisle High School in 1965. She owned and operated First Stop Video in Mt. Holly Springs until 2009.
Before her illness, she enjoyed hunting, fishing, planting and growing flowers in her garden and being with her family. She will be greatly missed by her beagle, Sadie.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Norman D. Lybrand. She is also survived by one son, Timothy A. Lybrand of Gardners; grandson, Blake N. Lybrand of Mt. Holly Springs; one sister, Patsy Peifer of Carlisle; four brothers, Roger Goodyear of Newville, Billy Goodyear of Gardners, Kenneth Goodyear and Richard Goodyear both of Mount Holly Springs. She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Goodyear.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. A private visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, January 8 at Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.