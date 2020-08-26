Diane M. Harper

Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

She was a devoted mother to her four children, daughter, Dawn M. Cheugh Stazel (David) of Pike Road, AL, son, Steven L. Harper, of Carlisle, PA, son, William M. Harper (Kathie) of King George, VA and son, William L. Harper (Stephanie) of Erie, PA. She is survived by one sister, Cheryl Calaman, of Carlisle, PA, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a nephew and numerous friends.