Diane M. Harper, age 81, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
She was a devoted mother to her four children, daughter, Dawn M. Cheugh Stazel (David) of Pike Road, AL, son, Steven L. Harper, of Carlisle, PA, son, William M. Harper (Kathie) of King George, VA and son, William L. Harper (Stephanie) of Erie, PA. She is survived by one sister, Cheryl Calaman, of Carlisle, PA, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a nephew and numerous friends.
A viewing will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. For a complete obituary visit www.Since1853.com.
