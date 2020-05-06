Diane C. Good

Diane Christine "Mummy" Good, 66, of Carlisle, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her daughter's residence.

She was born September 16, 1953 to the late Mervin and Geraldine (Baughman) Loy. She was the widow of William Good.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be at Westminster Memorial Gardens.

