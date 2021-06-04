Desmond J. Coffey Jr., 79, of Newville passed away Tuesday June 1, 2021 in his home with his family by his side.

He was born January 20, 1942 in Philadelphia a son of the late Desmond J. Coffey, Sr. and Clara D. (Donovan) Coffey.

Desmond retired as a dispatcher for the Carlisle Police Department in 2004. Prior to his employment with the Police Department, Desmond worked for many years in the trucking industry as a dispatcher.

He was a member of the Carlisle Lodge #260 F & AM and was a former member of Big Spring Lodge #361. He was a member of the Zembo Shrine, the Harrisburg Consistory, and the Carlisle Elks.

Desmond is survived by his wife of 39 years, Melodie L.(Knaster) Coffey, one son Desmond J. Coffey III, one daughter Jill B. Arbeiter; five grandchildren Zachary & Patrick Coffey; Philip, Jacob & Rebecca Arbeiter. Two brothers Gerald F. Coffey, and Kevin J. Coffey and seven nieces and nephews.

Desmond loved hunting, fishing and spending time at his place in Clinton County, PA.

A visitation will be held Wednesday June 9, 2021 from 11 AM to 12 Noon in the Zembo Shrine, 2801 N. 3rd Street, Harrisburg. A masonic service will be held at 12 Noon Wednesday. Burial will be private.