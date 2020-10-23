Denver Lee Tuckey, Sr., went home to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of October 22, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 87. He would want the reader to know that you, too, can have the same hope of eternal life that he enjoyed because of Christ's death, burial, and resurrection - a sacrifice of love for you. Denver was born in New Cumberland, PA, on July 25, 1933, the son of Martha (Whisler) Tuckey and step-son of George Martin Tuckey.

Denver was retired from the Tuckey Companies and had lived with his wife, Gayle, in the Carlisle area since 1961. He graduated from Enola High School in 1952. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Gayle (Deckman) Tuckey, and sons Kenneth (wife Marsha) and Michael (wife Becky) of Carlisle. He was preceded in death by his son Denver "Pete" Tuckey, Jr., of Newville. Denver's siblings are Georgetta Crone, Martha Perry (deceased), David Tuckey, and James Tuckey (deceased). He was blessed with an extended family that included four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.