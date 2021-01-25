Dennis Zane Shughart, 80, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at the M.S. Hershey Medical Center.

He was born August 16, 1940 in Allen, PA to the late Lester M. and Francis A. (Ammerman) Shughart.

Dennis graduated from Boiling Springs High School in the class of 1958. He was active with the Boy Scouts of America and earned the designation of Eagle Scout. Dennis was employed by Agway and later Suburban Propane as an HVAC Service Technician until his eventual retirement. During retirement he enjoyed repairing clocks. Dennis was a member of the National Clock Association and was an active member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church where he was one of the original members of the peanut butter egg ministry.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Diana J. Shughart; two daughters, Debbie Lee (husband Ron) Shughart-Kleider of New Kensington and Dana Ann (husband John) Shughart-Gelinas of Carlisle; two brothers, Lyle B. (wife Karen) of New York and Mervin L. (wife Audrey) Shughart of Carlisle; three grandsons, Nathaniel Delk, Jean-Luc Zane Gelinas, and Jeremy Ryan Delk; two granddaughters, Abigail Delk and Natasha Shughart Gelinas; and one great-grandson, Ryan Delk.

A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church and will be announced at a later date.