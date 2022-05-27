Dennis W. Snyder

August 13, 1952- May 25, 2022

Dennis W. Snyder, 69, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at UPMC-Carlisle. He was born on August 13, 1952, in Carlisle and was a son of the late Stern W. and Helen M. (Adams) Snyder.

Denny graduated in 1970 from Carlisle High School. He was a skilled mechanic and worked most of his life in electrical, plumbing, HVAC and construction. He had worked for Lilley Inc., Peter Them Builders for many years and finished his career with Balfour-Beatty Inc., a sub-contractor at the United States Army War College. Denny was a former member of the Carlisle Moose Lodge, The Circle and the Enola Sportsmen's Club.

He is survived by his devoted wife and companion of 50 years Joyce A. Sheaffer, one daughter Kristina M. Snyder of Carlisle, one sister Deborah K. Campbell of Carlisle, his mother-in-law Ruth Sheaffer of Carlisle and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother David Snyder.

A visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, followed by a celebration of Denny's life at 7:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Burial will be private.