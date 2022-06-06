On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Dennis P. Sheaffer passed away at the age of 69 at Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center with family by his side. Dennis was a proud, lifelong resident of Carlisle where he was born on March 10, 1953. He was the eldest child of the late Paul E. and Lois M. (Diddia) Sheaffer.Dennis graduated from Cumberland Valley in 1971 and spent his life passionately following and attending local sporting events.As a young man, Dennis owned and operated Budget Automotive in Boiling Springs, and he spent over two decades racing at Silver Spring Speedway with his brother and family. Later in life, Dennis continued to work in the Carlisle area as a property manager. For Dennis, the two most important things in life were his family and sports. He loved racing, wrestling, and every Pittsburgh sports team. His sons were the light of his life, and he had proudly embraced his new role as Grandpa Denny. For those he leaves behind, Dennis's sense of humor, wild stories, and loving spirit will be missed most. Dennis is survived by his sons: Jacob R. Sheaffer and Zachary P. Sheaffer, his wife, Haley; his granddaughters: Adelyn and Kyla Sheaffer; and his brother: Daryl J. Sheaffer.Friends will be received from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle. Interment will follow at Letort Cemetery. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.