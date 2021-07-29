Dennis P. Ditmer

He was a graduate of Bishop McDevitt High School and the Catholic University in Washington, D.C. with a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Prior to his retirement in 2009, Denny worked for 20+ years as a mechanical engineer for the Department of the Navy at the Naval Sea Logistics Center in Mechanicsburg, PA. As a Senior Level Engineer, he provided engineering and quality assurance support for the Navy's submarine fleet. He loved his job and was well respected by his peers for his positive "Can Do" attitude and technical expertise. Dennis was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Carlisle and was a self-taught artist who enjoyed riding his motorcycle and playing his guitar.