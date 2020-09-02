× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dennis M. Negley, age 64, of Newville, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home. He was born Thursday, May 17, 1956 in Carlisle, the son of Dorothy M. (Jacoby) Negley and the late Harry M. Negley.

Dennis graduated from Big Spring High School in 1975. He was formerly employed by Naval Ships Parts Control Center and New Cumberland Army Depot for 28 years.

He is survived by two sons, Scott M. Negley and companion Jessica Dodson of Newville, Steven A. and wife Angela Negley of Newville; granddaughter, Aeris R. Negley; two sisters, Karen L. and husband Carl Erdman of Carlisle, Connie S. and husband Kenneth Kerstetter of Newburg and one brother, Gary L. and wife Donna Negley of Newville. He was preceded in death by his sister, Cathy M. Dugan and brother, Edward H. Negley.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, September 4 at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Dr., Shippensburg. Private interment will be in Westminster Cemetery. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.