Dennis Logan, originally from Carlisle, PA, departed his earthly body on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at his home in Redondo Beach, CA with his wife, Bonnie Miller, by his side.

Dennis was a 1967 graduate of Carlisle High School. He made a career in banking technology and was admired by his teammates. He loved to travel and to interact with the local people often seeking accommodations in their homes rather than at hotels. This kind, gentle man had an inner light that shined brightly for all to feel its warmth. He was beloved by all and will be sorely missed.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Ruth (Monismith) and Robert Logan Sr; sister, Wendy Logan; and infant sister, Kathy.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie Miller of Redondo Beach, CA; sister Karen Cottingham (Ron) of Carlisle, PA; nephew, Wes Burkholder of Middletown, PA; brother Robert Logan Jr (Bonnie) of Leesburg, FL; in addition to Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and In-Laws.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dennis’ name to Cancer Research Institute at https://fundraise.cancerresearch.org/Dennis_Logan or Alzheimer’s Association at http://act.alz.org/goto/Dennis_Logan.

Services will be private and provided by the Neptune Society on August 15, 2021.