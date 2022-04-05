Dennis L. Calaman

February 03, 1950- April 03, 2022

Dennis L. Calaman, 72, of Carlisle, passed away on April 3, 2022.

He was born February 3, 1950, in Carlisle to Paul E. II and Martha J. (Wentz) Calaman.

Dennis was passionate about farming, hunting, and conservation. He retired from Sprint after 27 years of employment. Dennis was a member of Carlisle Lodge No. 260. He served on several Dickinson Township committees.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Donna M. Calaman; two daughters, Angela L. (husband Robert) Mentzer and April L. (husband Michael) Myers; four grandchildren, Mason Mentzer, Nicholas Mentzer, McKenzie Myers, and Brayden Myers; two brothers, Paul E. (wife Martha) Calaman III and B. Charles (wife Bobbie) Calaman; and one sister, Deborah Loy. In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by one brother, Roger B. Calaman and one sister, Carol L. O'Brien.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Daniel Mikesell officiating. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Dennis to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 1426 North 3rd Street, Suite 220, Harrisburg, PA 17102.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.