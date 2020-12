Dennis J Little, II passed away unexpectedly at Chambersburg Hospital on December 13, 2020. Sellers Funeral Home in Chambersburg is handling arrangements and Dennis' full obituary can be found at https://www.sellersfuneralhome.com/obituaries/DennisJ-Little/#!/Obituary. Due to COVID restrictions, the memorial service will be livestreamed on January 2, 2021 at 11:00 am: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6296358938?pwd=STViNWZZajZMNHdLQ0tQeXFGRlpjZz09