Dennis Gene Melisauskas, 75, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at home. He was born July 13, 1946, in Carlisle and was a son of the late Evelyn (George) Melisauskas and Edmund A. Melisauskas Sr. Dennis grew up in Carlisle playing softball. He graduated from Carlisle High school and from Penn State with a Business Management degree. He owned and operated the Blessed Oliver Plunket and was the General Manager at West Shore Country Club. He was a self-taught guitarist, played and sang with Davy Baker many times at the Blessed Oliver Plunket. Dennis also played open mic nights at Allenberry and the Holly Inn in the good old days and played in a high school band called the "Jesters". He loved riding his Harley, which he had a few. He attended St. Patrick's Church mass even though it was difficult to get around and said his prayers daily. Dennis loved John Prine and Bob Dillan. He leaves behind his loving wife, Tammy (Griffie) Melisauskas, a son and daughter with his first wife Jan, Todd Melisauskas and his wife Mary Lou and Tiffany Melisauskas, three grandchildren, Todd, Aiden and Zoe, a sister-in-law, Verne, one niece, Lisa and one nephew Scott. He was preceded in death by his first wife Jan Melisauskas and one brother Edmund (Ed) A. Melisauskas Jr. Services will be at the convenience of the family. To send condolences to the family please visit www.EwingBrothers.com.