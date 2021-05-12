Dennis E. Hockenberry

Dennis "Denny" E. Hockenberry, 74, passed away peacefully the morning of May 11th, 2021 at his residence in Shippensburg, PA. Born on April 25th, 1947 in Carlisle, PA, he was the son of Ray Lehman and the late Patricia Lehman.

A proud Vietnam War veteran, Denny was enlisted into the U.S. Army after graduating from Big Spring High School. He joined as a private 1st class in the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment communications division and left as a sergeant. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and Penn State football and was a lifelong lover of outdoor activities, including hunting and fishing. He especially loved spending time and making lasting memories with his grandchildren.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 28 years, Artha E. Hockenberry; a daughter, Karly Hamman and her husband David Hamman of Shippensburg; a step-son, Riley Whittenberger IV and his wife Irene Whittenberger of Carlisle; his grandchildren, Dillion McBeth, Dustin McBeth, Cody Hamman and wife Bree, Michaela McBeth and husband Sebastian Kelley, Asia and Patrick Whittenberger; and his great-grandchildren, Kendall Spennati and Mattie McBeth.

He is also survived by his brother Dale Lehman and wife Mary; sister Deborah Waltemyer and late husband Galen; sister Denise Garman and husband Brian Sr; his Aunt Jane and Uncle Gene Johnson and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.