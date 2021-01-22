Dennis E. Cunningham

Dennis “Denny” E. Cunningham, 69, of Carlisle, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 15, 2021. Born April 30, 1951 in Hagerstown, MD, Dennis was the son of the late William “Bill” and Phyllis (Sampsell) Cunningham. In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Rose Judd.

A 1969 graduate of Carlisle High School, Dennis went on to hold various positions throughout the years. His longest tenure was as a warehouse associate with AECOM, an infrastructure consulting firm, where he started in 1993 and retired in 2018.

Regarded as a car fanatic, Dennis often attended the local Carlisle car shows. Dennis was fond of old vintage vehicles, especially Corvettes and Mustangs. He attended Carlisle United Methodist Church for many years where he helped in many capacities. Above all, Dennis enjoyed spending time with his large family. His presence among them will be greatly missed.

To cherish his memory, Dennis leaves his daughter, Nikki Rivera (wife of Ramón); former wife, Ginny Snyder Massey; three brothers: Darryl Cunningham (husband of Ruth), David Cunningham (husband of Sandy), and Derek Cunningham (husband of Debbie); and a sister, Donna Myers (wife of Paul). He will be missed by five grandchildren: Itzia, Tyler, Raquel, Paloma, and Liliana.