Dennis Cole Caverly

As for the man that family and friends got to know best, he was a figure of myriad talents and a standard-bearer of patience, reason, and kindness. Dennis was good at everything he put his mind to but never made others feel less than. He was a Renaissance man and polymath; an outdoorsman and devoted listener of opera and classical music. Dennis built things, planted things, fixed things, sketched things, read things, and loved others with such a frank acceptance of mankind's flaws that to spend time with him was to forget that gentleman is one word not two. When he traveled, he spent most of his time in museums, studying the painters that came before him and marveling at their use of shadow, light and color. To the surprise of no one, he completed an arduous, two-week Outward Bound sailing course in Maine.