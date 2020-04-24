Dennis Cole Caverly, 85, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania died on April 20, 2020 at his home, in Vero Beach, FL, with his wife of 58 years by his side.
Born March 8, 1935 in Shickshinny, Pennsylvania, he was the son of late Noel Benedict and Margaret Beadle Caverly. He was preceded in death by his brother Michael Kent Caverly of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Dennis excelled at sports and academics but was more frequently found in his studio with a canvas on his easel. He devoted his retirement to painting every day. A 1958 graduate of Cornell University with a major in fine arts, Dennis was co-captain of the Cornell fencing team and a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. After college, he followed his father's footsteps into banking, starting in the trust department at Farmer's Trust Co in Carlisle, and finishing his career as President of Waynesboro National Bank, a Financial Trust subsidiary, now M&T Bank.
A devoted community advocate, Dennis served on the Cumberland Valley School Board; was the 1985 Chairman of The United Way of Greater Carlisle; served on the Board of Trustees for the Bosler Library; was a member of the Middlesex Township Planning Committee; served on the Board of the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts in Maryland; served on the Board of Trustees of Penn State University at Mount Alto; and served on the Board of Trustees of Waynesboro Hospital.
As for the man that family and friends got to know best, he was a figure of myriad talents and a standard-bearer of patience, reason, and kindness. Dennis was good at everything he put his mind to but never made others feel less than. He was a Renaissance man and polymath; an outdoorsman and devoted listener of opera and classical music. Dennis built things, planted things, fixed things, sketched things, read things, and loved others with such a frank acceptance of mankind's flaws that to spend time with him was to forget that gentleman is one word not two. When he traveled, he spent most of his time in museums, studying the painters that came before him and marveling at their use of shadow, light and color. To the surprise of no one, he completed an arduous, two-week Outward Bound sailing course in Maine.
Dennis had enormous influence on his three children, quietly transmitting his values by reliably doing what he believed mattered. Dennis read every book on the list of The 100 Best Novels of the 20th Century. He jogged before jogging was a thing. He told the truth, about everything, and insisted that logic and reason attend any argument. He voted, he removed his hat during the National Anthem, he held doors and, when asked, held secrets. He read the newspaper, watched the news, traveled the world, and listened - really listened - to anyone with something to say. He attended his kids' baseball games, ballet recitals, theater productions, and parent-teacher conferences; he applauded their achievements and anchored them when they felt uncertain. Most importantly, he taught his children how to choose, love and respect a spouse.
Mary, his wife of 58 years, was his constant companion, preferred portraiture muse and greatest love. They traveled extensively and long adhered to the notion that couples should carve out time for themselves. When the grandfather clock at the foot of the stairs chimed 5:00, Dennis and Mary would cordon themselves off in the living room to discuss life for a spell. During his final months, Mary's voice, touch and face were what oriented and calmed him.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Brady Caverly, and their three children: son Brady John Caverly (Mary Elizabeth Smith) of Pasadena, California; son Torin Thomas Caverly (Kristine Brabazon) of Baltimore, Maryland; daughter Kathryn Margaret Caverly (John Paul Christen) of Charlottesville, Virginia; grandchildren Galey, Noel, Keara, Quinn, and Cooper; sister Tara Caverly Mazzoni of Dallas, Pennsylvania; brother Noel Brian Caverly (Anne Thomas) of Shickshinny, Pennsylvania.
Services will be private and, per his wishes, his life will be celebrated by way of an Irish Wake in Carlisle at a later date.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Bosler Library, West High Street, Carlisle, PA 17013.
