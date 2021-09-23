Dennis Allen Gardner, 73, of Mechanicsburg, PA passed away on September 19, 2021, at the Bridges at Bent Creek, Mechanicsburg. He was born in Carlisle, PA on October 29, 1947, to the late Virden C. and Fern Arlene (Kuhn) Gardner. He was the widower of Deborah (Bass) Gardner.

Dennis was a graduate of Carlisle High School and served proudly in the US Navy during Vietnam conflict and was a manager for Highmark Blue Shield, Camp Hill. He loved to play golf, was an avid runner, loved his dogs, playing racquet ball and was an Eagles fan. Dennis focus was his family.

He is survived by his one son, Jeremy Gardner (Fumiyuki) of New Cumberland, grandchild; Skye, and brother, Brian Gardner of Carlisle. Dennis is preceded in death by his sister, Denise Dunbar.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave. Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Dan Murray officiating. Burial will be held at the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.