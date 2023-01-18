Deloris A. Mentzer

January 10, 1934- January 16, 2023

Deloris A. Mentzer, age 89, wife of the late Robert S. Mentzer, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home in Carlisle, PA. She was born January 10, 1934, in Carlisle to the late Jacob and Geraldine (Killian) Walters.

Deloris worked at George's Flowers and was a member of the Middlesex United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son Randy Mentzer and his wife Sally and daughter Diane Huryn-Oyler and her husband Chad; grandchildren Ryan Mentzer, Erik Mentzer, Kaci Wood, Seth Huryn, and Justin Huryn. Deloris is also survived by six great grandchildren. In addition to her late husband, Deloris was preceded in death by her daughter Cindy Mentzer.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign online guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.