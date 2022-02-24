Delores M. Smithers

Delores "Dee" M. (Diven) Smithers, age 89 of Carlisle went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 21, 2022 at Chapel Pointe. She was born November 20, 1933 in Lewistown to the late Clarence and Lorma (Mundorff) Diven. After graduating from Lancaster Bible College, she married Edgar Lightner and moved to Perry County. For 35+ years, she was employed by Landisburg Bank. During this time, she played the piano and organ at Community Christian Fellowship in Carlisle and accompanied many special music performances. She was an active member at Community Christian Fellowship. Some years later, after Ed's death, she moved to Carlisle where she met and married Dean Smithers, at church. Upon moving to Chapel Pointe, she was actively involved in the choir and music ministry. Delores gave quite generously to her church and many missions, especially Jewish ones. Delores was a collector of memorabilia including Jeff Gordon and Boyd Bears. And she was a devoted Penn State fan.
In addition to her dear sister-in-law, Betty Diven, she is survived by many nieces and nephews and her good friends Pat Smith and Sue Shearer. She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, brothers Gary Diven, Rev. Frederick Diven, and a sister-in-law, Joy Diven.
Funeral services for Delores will be held on Tuesday, March 1 at Community Christian Fellowship, 360 York Road, Carlisle, PA with Elder Bryan Nickel leading. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 AM, followed by the funeral service at 11 AM. Interment will follow the funeral in Landisburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Community Christian Fellowship.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Nickel Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home, Inc. of Loysville.