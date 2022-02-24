Delores M. Smithers

Delores "Dee" M. (Diven) Smithers, age 89 of Carlisle went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 21, 2022 at Chapel Pointe. She was born November 20, 1933 in Lewistown to the late Clarence and Lorma (Mundorff) Diven. After graduating from Lancaster Bible College, she married Edgar Lightner and moved to Perry County. For 35+ years, she was employed by Landisburg Bank. During this time, she played the piano and organ at Community Christian Fellowship in Carlisle and accompanied many special music performances. She was an active member at Community Christian Fellowship. Some years later, after Ed's death, she moved to Carlisle where she met and married Dean Smithers, at church. Upon moving to Chapel Pointe, she was actively involved in the choir and music ministry. Delores gave quite generously to her church and many missions, especially Jewish ones. Delores was a collector of memorabilia including Jeff Gordon and Boyd Bears. And she was a devoted Penn State fan.