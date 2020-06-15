× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Delores Ann Slear, 77, of Carlisle, PA, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her residence. She was born October 21, 1942 in Mechanicsburg, PA to the late John Guy and Evelyn Irene (Hair) Reighter and was the widow of Barry L. Slear, who passed away June 11, 2011.

Delores retired after 22 years of service from Sprint United Telephone, where she worked as a service representative and equipment tester. A graduate of Cumberland Valley High School, Class of 1962, She was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Cumberland County Historical Society and the Salvation Army Senior Center, where she was a former fellowship council member. Delores enjoyed spending time with her grandsons, loved to crochet, solving crossword puzzles, playing bingo, and genealogy research.

Surviving are her children, Stephanie J. Pittenger of Carlisle, Stephen J. Slear of Newville and Michael A. Slear (Jennifer) of Carlisle; grandchildren, Ian and Austin Pittenger, Andrew, Hunter and Nicholas Slear; Siblings, Sally Kilmore (Barry) of Carlisle and Jacqueline Shover (Alfred) of Mechanicsburg. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Delores is preceded in death by two children, Jeffrey Slear and an infant daughter and daughter-in-law, Autumn Slear.

A graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, 1921 Ritner Hwy, Carlisle, PA 17013 with Pastor Carol Bowman officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Historical Society of Carlisle, 21 N. Pitt St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.

