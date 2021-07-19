Debra K. Yorlets (Deb), 63, of Carlisle, passed away on July 17, 2021, at home with her family after a long battle with cancer. She was born on February 8, 1958, in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late Roy and Helen (Kreamer) Reese. Deb was a lifelong career woman who served the Naval Support Activity Base in Mechanicsburg for close to 45 years. Away from work, she spent her time as a farmer’s wife and mother to her children. Deb was a long-time member of the Cumberland County Farm Women Group #15, loved sewing and gardening, and had a passion for cooking and baking. She also enjoyed attending her women’s life group on Sundays at CEFC Church and was a strong supporter of the Cumberland County 4-H program. Deb is survived by her husband Larry J. Yorlets, children, Jonathan J. (Ellen) Detman, Mt. Holly Springs, Melissa E. (Randy) Negley, Carlisle and Mackenzie R. (Eli) Strawser, Carlisle, grandchildren, Jeremiah Haycock, Joseph Haycock, Haley Detman, Zander Negley, Preston, Brodey, and Jocelynn Detman, siblings, Jeffrey Reese, Judi Reese, and Ann Davison and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Deb was preceded in death by her son, Kyle J. Yorlets. The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle and from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at CEFC Church, 290 Petersburg Rd., Carlisle. Interment will follow at Waggoner’s United Methodist Church Cemetery, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donation to the Kyle Yorlets Passion for Music Memorial Scholarship, 1816 Walnut Bottom Rd, Carlisle, PA 17015. www.Since1853.com.