Debra Jean Marfisee, age 67, of Newville, PA passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at UPMC West Shore.

She was born April 3, 1954, in Salina, KS to the late Paul and Adaline (Dorris) Marfisee.

Debra was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Carlisle. She enjoyed animals, gardening and especially spending time with her beloved grandchildren. Debra will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Debra is survived by her husband of 30 years Brian F. Quinn. Daughters Angel (husband Angelo) Forte of Staten Island, NY, and April Greco of Newville; sons Anthony (wife Katie) Greco and Allen (wife Maria) Greco of Staten Island, NY and brother Michael (wife Tina) Marfisee of KS and 12 grandchildren. Debra was preceded in death by her brother Paul and sister Caroline Marfisee.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 1:00PM at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00AM until service time. Entombment will take place at Westminster Cemetery in Carlisle.

