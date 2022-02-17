Debra Jane Woodson, 67, formerly of Biglerville, PA passed away on Tuesday,

February 15, 2022 at the Sarah Todd Nursing Home in Carlisle, PA after a lengthy

illness. Deb was surrounded by her sister Cathy and her dear friends, April Snavely

and George and Rose Miller when she passed. She was born February 25, 1954 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Robert and Jane Sanders Woodson.

Deb was an Information Specialist at the Federal Communications Commission in

Gettysburg for over 40 years. She was a graduate of Biglerville High School, Class

of 1972. She was very active in Girl Scouts enjoying camping, crafts, travel and

various activities with her scout troops. She was a member of the DAR and the

Daughters of the Confederacy. Deb loved to travel and had an affinity for the

southwest and the American Indian Culture. Deb is survived by two brothers; William Woodson of Gettysburg, PA, David Woodson and his wife Debbie of Table Rock, PA, a sister, Cathy A. Woodson of Biglerville, PA, and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, R. Douglas Woodson and Michael E. Woodson. She will be missed by her close family friend, Sharon Beamer, her friends at Sarah Todd Memorial Home, especially her roommate, Cookie, her girl scouts and many friends and colleagues. A graveside memorial service will be held at the family's discretion in Benders Church Cemetery, Biglerville, PA. In lieu of flowers, Deb requested that memorial contributions can be made to local Girl Scout Troop 81456 at GSHPA Troop 81456 203 Valley St., Marysville, PA 17053 or the Adams County Library at Adams County Library System 140 Baltimore St. Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com