Debra C. Lane
Debra C. Lane

Debra. C. Lane, 66, Carlisle, died Friday August 13, 2021 while resting peacefully at home. Her husband, Bryan, survives as do two children, Heather and Matt, both formerly of Carlisle, and four grandchildren.

She was formerly employed as a certified nursing assistant at the Cumberland County Nursing Home's AlHeimer Unit and for 19 years as an OB-GYN nurse at Carlisle Hospital.

Debbie's funeral will be held Thursday September 2 at 3:30 pm in the Carlisle United Methodist Church. For additional information, consult SimpleChoice Cremation Services.

