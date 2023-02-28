Debra C. Jumper, 66, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on February 26, 2023, at UPMC West Shore. She was born May 12, 1956, in Carlisle to the late Miley and Ruth (Hawke) Jumper. Debra worked at multiple locations as a clerk, including Weis Markets, Tritt's General Store, and The Hess Station. Debra loved to sit outside, complete word searches, and watch soap operas. Surviving is her children, Miley Jumper (Cortney) and Luke Jumper (Stephanie), both of Carlisle; grandchildren, McKayla, McKenzie, and Nicholas Jumper; siblings, Bonnie McKee, Twila Stacher, and Miley (Jake) Jumper Jr. Debra was preceded in death by her siblings, Wilmot Jumper Sr., Charlotte Killinger, Gary Jumper, Dean Jumper, Duane Jumper, Galen Jumper, and Barry Jumper. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 11:30 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Avenue, Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard Reese officiating. A viewing will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM until the time of service in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be held privately. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.