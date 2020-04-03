× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Debra A. Green, 66, of Carlisle, formerly of Lebanon and Dauphin, passed away on Tuesday March 31, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Joyce Raudabaugh and sister, Sharon (Jack) Runyon, all of Carlisle; and brother, John R. Raudabaugh, of Philadelphia.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation through their website: abcf.org/donate.

Those wishing to read her complete obituary, or share memories and condolences are invited to visit BitnerCares.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, Inc., Harrisburg.

