Deborah Kay "Deb" Mentzer

Deborah Kay Mentzer, 60, of Carlisle died unexpectedly on January 9, 2021. She was born on June 20, 1960 in Carlisle, PA to the late Donald Mentzer and survived by Joann Mentzer. Deborah graduated from Big Spring High School in 1978. Deborah was a dedicated employee at Walmart as a Deli Associate. Her colleagues shared, she worked hard, was conscientious and took pride in getting her work done properly. She was known for her friendly demeanor and touched many lives. Deb’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her two children: Steven Allan Mentzer husband of Grace of Lititz, PA and Billy Joe Mentzer companion of Melissa Hoke of Mechanicsburg, Pa. Besides her children, Deb is survived by her four siblings: Bonnie Mohr, Carol Mansfield wife of Kenneth, Donald Mentzer husband of Becky, and Kenneth Mentzer. Nieces/Nephew: Tabitha Mentzer, Maria Mentzer and Troy Mentzer. Grandchildren: Amira Mentzer, Princeton Mentzer, Jayden Mentzer and Jordan Mentzer.

A celebration of life service will be held at New Life Community Church, 63 East North Street, Carlisle, PA 17013 on Saturday, January 23rd at 11am. (face masks and social distancing are required) Expressions of sympathy may be made in whichever way(s) you wish.