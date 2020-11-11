Deborah Hamsher, 76, of Mechanicsburg, PA, entered the arms of her loving Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 8, 2020. A tremendously loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, A. Kermit and Millicent Bower of Berwick, PA. Left behind to keep her memory alive is her devoted husband of 31 years, Robert Hamsher; children, Robin Deardorff (Tom) of State College, and Reed Bittenbender of Mechanicsburg; and stepchildren, Angie Fisler (Eric) of Mechancisburg, Brian Hamsher (Melissa) of State College, Tammy Shaw (Kevin) of Grove City, and David Hamsher (Danielle) of Mechanicsburg. In addition, Debbie is survived by her brother, William Bower of Manheim; and sister, Marsue Claybourne of Nokesville, VA. Her twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren will miss their precious “Mimi” greatly, and carry Debbie’s love and lessons with them throughout their lives.